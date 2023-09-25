(Asiad) S. Korean fencer Oh Sang-uk wins gold in men's individual sabre

By Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean fencer Oh Sang-uk claimed the gold medal in the men's individual sabre at the 19th Asian Games in China, ending a decadelong Asiad reign by his compatriot Gu Bon-gil.

Oh beat Gu 15-7 in the all-Korean gold medal match held at Hangzhou Dianzi University Gymnasium in Hangzhou, revenging the Gu-Oh showdown held five years ago.

It is Oh's first Asian Games title and the country's second gold from fencing at Hangzhou following Choi In-jeong's gold in women's individual epee.



South Korea's Oh Sang-uk (L) competes in a quarterfinal match at Hangzhou Dianzi University Gymnasium in Hanghou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Sept. 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr

(END)