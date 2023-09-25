(Asiad) S. Korea captures historic gold in men's swimming relay

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea captured a historic gold medal in the men's 4x200-meter freestyle relay swimming at the Asian Games in China on Monday.

The quartet of Yang Jae-hoon and Lee Ho-joon, Kim Woo-min and Hwang Sun-woo gave the country its first-ever relay gold medal in the Asian Games with a new continental record of 7:01.73.

For South Korea, the silver in the men's 4x200m freestyle relay in 1994 had been its best Asiad performance in relay swimming.



Kim Woo-min of South Korea completes an exchange during the heats for the men's 4x200-meter freestyle relay at the Asian Games at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena on Sept. 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)