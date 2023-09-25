(Asiad) S. Korea captures historic gold in men's swimming relay
All News 22:11 September 25, 2023
By Yoo Jee-ho
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea captured a historic gold medal in the men's 4x200-meter freestyle relay swimming at the Asian Games in China on Monday.
The quartet of Yang Jae-hoon and Lee Ho-joon, Kim Woo-min and Hwang Sun-woo gave the country its first-ever relay gold medal in the Asian Games with a new continental record of 7:01.73.
For South Korea, the silver in the men's 4x200m freestyle relay in 1994 had been its best Asiad performance in relay swimming.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
