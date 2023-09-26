(Asiad) Swimmer goes for 2nd gold; men's football team to play 1st knockout match
By Yoo Jee-ho
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Competing in his first Asian Games here in China, South Korean swimming star Hwang Sun-woo will pursue his second gold medal in the pool Wednesday.
Hwang is set to compete in the men's 200-meter freestyle, his main event, at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena.
This is Hwang's second individual event, following his bronze medal-winning performance in the 100m freestyle Sunday. He anchored the men's 4x200m freestyle relay team to the gold medal Monday night.
Though Hwang said he was pleased to have won the bronze medal in his very first Asian Games race, he wasn't happy with his time of 48.04 seconds, far off his personal best of 47.56 seconds. Hwang said he was determined to make up for that disappointment in the 200m free.
Hwang has been the best Asian swimmer in that event for the past couple of years. He won silver in that distance at the 2022 world championships, and followed that up with bronze at this year's worlds in July.
Elsewhere Wednesday, South Korea will play Kyrgyzstan in the round of 16 in men's football.
South Korea ran the table in Group E, winning all three matches by a combined score of 16-0. Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in, the national team's biggest star, missed the first two matches due to his club commitments, and played for about 36 minutes in the final group match against Bahrain on Sunday.
In fencing, Choi In-jeong will chase her second gold medal in Hangzhou in the women's epee team event Wednesday.
Choi defeated her teammate Song Se-ra in the final of the individual competition Sunday night. The two will now join hands to bring South Korea its eighth consecutive medal in the women's team epee.
The discipline made its Asiad debut in 1990 and South Korea has won a medal at every competition since, including each of the past two silver medals with Choi in action.
In taekwondo, Park Woo-hyeok, the 2022 world champion in the men's -80kg class, is a medal threat in Hangzhou, as is teammate Jin Ho-jun, the reigning world silver medalist in the men's -68kg event.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
