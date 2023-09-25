(Asiad) S. Korea beat Philippines to qualify for women's football quarterfinals

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea defeated the Philippines 5-1 to grab a ticket to the quarterfinals in women's football at the Asian Games in China on Monday.

Son Hwa-yeon scored a hat trick, with Ji So-yun and Chun Garam chipping in a goal apiece for South Korea in Group E action at Wenzhou Sports Centre Stadium in Wenzhou, southeast of the main host city, Hangzhou.

Ji collected her 150th cap and celebrated the occasion with her 69th international goal. Both are records for a South Korean football player, male or female.



Son Hwa-yeon of South Korea (C) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Philippines during the teams' Group E match in the women's football tournament at the Asian Games at Wenzhou Sports Centre Stadium in Wenzhou, China, on Sept. 25, 2023, in this photo provided by the Korea Football Association. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

South Korea lead the group with six points. They will close out the group stage against Hong Kong on Thursday, also in Wenzhou, and South Korea will finish first in the group regardless of Thursday's results.

The five group winners and three best runners-up will advance to the quarterfinals, scheduled for Saturday.

South Korea have won three consecutive bronze medals in women's football at the Asian Games, and have never reached the gold medal match.



Lee Min-a of South Korea (R) goes after the ball against the Philippines during the teams' Group E match in the women's football tournament at the Asian Games at Wenzhou Sports Centre Stadium in Wenzhou, China, on Sept. 25, 2023, in this photo provided by the Korea Football Association. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

