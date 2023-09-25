N. Korea opens border to foreigners for first time since COVID-19: report

SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea will allow the entry of foreigners to the country from Monday, Chinese state media reported, lifting its border closure to foreign nationals for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

China's state broadcaster CCTV reported Pyongyang authorities said they will allow foreigners to enter the country after a two-day quarantine period upon arrival, without specifying the source of the announcement. North Korean state media has not yet reported on the move.

North Korea has slowly been easing its border curbs imposed at the start of the pandemic in early 2020 by allowing delegations from China and Russia in July and allowing the re-entry of North Koreans from abroad last month.

Earlier this month, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un led a delegation of high-ranking officials to visit Russia for a summit with President Vladimir Putin and sent North Korean athletes to the 2023 Asian Games which opened in China's Hangzhou on Sunday.



A flight by Koryo Tours, a Beijing-based travel agency specializing in tours to North Korea, lands at the Beijing Capital International Airport in this file photo taken Aug. 24, 2023. (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr

(END)