(Asiad) S. Korea makes history in swimming, claims 2nd fencing gold on busy day

By Yoo Jee-ho and Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- For the second consecutive day at the Asian Games here in China, South Korea swept up five gold medals, some more historic than others.

The men's 4x200-meter freestyle swimming relay team capped a busy and productive day with a monumental gold medal. The quartet of Yang Jae-hoon, Lee Ho-joon, Kim Woo-min and Hwang Sun-woo soared to South Korea's first-ever relay gold with an Asian record time of 7:01.73.



From left: South Korean swimmers Hwang Sun-woo, Kim Woo-min, Lee Ho-joon and Yang Jae-hoon celebrate their gold medal in the men's 4x200-meter freestyle relay swimming event at the Asian Games at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

The previous record of 7:02.26 by Japan had stood for more than 14 years.

Where the relay gold was somewhat expected, one shocking gold from the pool came earlier in the day, with Ji Yu-chan sprinting to his first Asiad title in the men's 50m freestyle. Ji broke his own Asian Games record, set earlier in the day in the heats, with a time of 21.72 seconds.

Ji became the first non-Chinese male swimmer to win a gold in Hangzhou, before the four relay swimmers joined him.



Jang Jun of South Korea kisses his gold medal won in the men's -58kg taekwondo event at the Asian Games at Lin'an Sports Culture & Exhibition Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

In fencing, South Korea saw two of its own go toe-to-toe for a gold medal for the second day in a row.

It was Gu Bon-gil vs. Oh Sang-uk, Part II, in the gold medal match of the men's individual sabre event. Gu had prevailed over Oh for the gold in 2018, but this time, Oh had his moment in the spotlight with a 15-7 victory.

Oh also denied Gu his fourth consecutive gold. Gu is the only fencer to win three gold medals in a row in an individual event at the Asian Games, but couldn't extend his own record.

On Sunday, Choi In-jeong had defeated teammate Song Se-ra for the gold in the women's individual epee competition. Oh's victory gave South Korea two fencing gold medals in as many days.

South Korea had its third taekwondo gold medal of the Asaid on Monday, as Jang Jun was crowned the men's -58kg champion in the kyorugi, or sparring, discipline.



Ji Yu-chan of South Korea bites his gold medal won in the men's 50-meter freestyle swimming event at the Asian Games at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korea also enjoyed a medal bonanza in shooting, picking up one gold, three silvers and one bronze.

The lone gold came in the men's 10-meter running target team event, South Korea's first in a running target team competition. Jeong You-jin, the veteran member of the team at 39, also won bronze in the individual 10m running target.

The three silver medals came from the men's 25m rapid fire pistol, the men's team 10m air rifle and the men's individual 10m air rifle individual events.



Ha Kwang-chul, Jeong You-jin and Kwak Yong-bin of South Korea (L to R) pose with their gold medals won in the men's 10-meter running target team shooting event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

Judokas also did some heavy lifting in the medals department, with Lee Joon-hwan bringing home silver and Park Eun-song and Kim Ji-jeong each collecting bronze.

South Korea secured at least a silver in the men's table tennis team event, after beating Iran in the semifinals. The women's team wasn't as successful, losing to Japan in the semis to settle for bronze.

Elsewhere, South Korea claimed its first and only bronze in the women's pair rowing event on Monday.

The duo of Kim Ha-yeong and Lee Soo-bin timed in 7:51.54 in the final to finish third.

This bronze is the first and only medal that South Korean rowers won in Hangzhou, with the rowing competition wrapping up Monday.



South Korean sabre fencers Oh Sang-uk (R) and Gu Bon-gil hold up their gold and silver medals from the men's individual competition at the Asian Games at Hangzhou Dianzi University Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

