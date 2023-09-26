U.S. senator stresses S. Korea's cooperation over export controls against China

By Song Sang-ho

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- The chair of the Senate foreign relations subcommittee on East Asia called Monday for cooperation from South Korea and other partner countries in pushing for Washington's technology export and investment curbs against China.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen made the call, stressing the importance of coordinated efforts to ensure that China does not have a "chokehold" over crucial industries that will "define the economy of the future."

"We must also work together to prevent the export of advanced cutting-edge technologies that can be used to significantly enhance the PRC's military capabilities and adopt rules to limit the deployment of capital for such limited purposes," Hollen said at the forum on the South Korea-U.S. alliance co-hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies and the Korea Foundation.

PRC stands for China's official name, the People's Republic of China.

"The Department of Treasury recently issued outbound investment guidelines for U.S. companies. But the success of these strategies ultimately depends on very close cooperation and coordination among friends and allies, including South Korea," he added.



Sen. Chris Van Hollen, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity Policy, speaks during a forum co-hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies and the Korea Foundation in Washington on Sept. 25, 2023 in this photo captured from the livestreaming of the event. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

He was referring to a series of export and investment controls seen as efforts to block China's technological advancements, which could potentially pose security risks to the United States.

Pointing to Europe's past over-reliance on Russian oil and gas, the senator said it "learned the hard way."

"It is a lesson we all must take to heart when it comes to the importance of diversifying critical supply chains and ensuring we are working with trusted partners when it comes to essential technologies, whether they be advanced semiconductors, or critical minerals for batteries, and EVs," he said.

"That is why it has been important that the United States and South Korea work together as part of the mineral security partnership and CHIP 4," he added, referring to the U.S.-led semiconductor alliance.

Touching on a recent summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Hollen said that Kim has "gone all in with Putin."

"(Kim) is seeking to leverage Russia's need for a supply of basic munitions to gain access to Russia's advanced missile technology," he said. "It is important to ensure that there is a cost to the DPRK for fueling Putin's war machine."

He highlighted the need to strengthen the enforcement of sanctions against North Korea.

"We need to do more to plug the gaps in the enforcement regime, including cracking down on North Korea's use of crypto to evade sanctions to fund its illegal weapons programs," he said.

