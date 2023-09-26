U.S. senator stresses S. Korea's cooperation over export controls against China
By Song Sang-ho
WASHINGTON, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- The chair of the Senate foreign relations subcommittee on East Asia called Monday for cooperation from South Korea and other partner countries in pushing for Washington's technology export and investment curbs against China.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen made the call, stressing the importance of coordinated efforts to ensure that China does not have a "chokehold" over crucial industries that will "define the economy of the future."
"We must also work together to prevent the export of advanced cutting-edge technologies that can be used to significantly enhance the PRC's military capabilities and adopt rules to limit the deployment of capital for such limited purposes," Hollen said at the forum on the South Korea-U.S. alliance co-hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies and the Korea Foundation.
PRC stands for China's official name, the People's Republic of China.
"The Department of Treasury recently issued outbound investment guidelines for U.S. companies. But the success of these strategies ultimately depends on very close cooperation and coordination among friends and allies, including South Korea," he added.
He was referring to a series of export and investment controls seen as efforts to block China's technological advancements, which could potentially pose security risks to the United States.
Pointing to Europe's past over-reliance on Russian oil and gas, the senator said it "learned the hard way."
"It is a lesson we all must take to heart when it comes to the importance of diversifying critical supply chains and ensuring we are working with trusted partners when it comes to essential technologies, whether they be advanced semiconductors, or critical minerals for batteries, and EVs," he said.
"That is why it has been important that the United States and South Korea work together as part of the mineral security partnership and CHIP 4," he added, referring to the U.S.-led semiconductor alliance.
Touching on a recent summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Hollen said that Kim has "gone all in with Putin."
"(Kim) is seeking to leverage Russia's need for a supply of basic munitions to gain access to Russia's advanced missile technology," he said. "It is important to ensure that there is a cost to the DPRK for fueling Putin's war machine."
He highlighted the need to strengthen the enforcement of sanctions against North Korea.
"We need to do more to plug the gaps in the enforcement regime, including cracking down on North Korea's use of crypto to evade sanctions to fund its illegal weapons programs," he said.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
24 teachers caught illegally selling exam questions to private educators
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
S. Korea, U.S. stage joint naval drills in East Sea amid N.K. threats
-
(Asiad) S. Korean tennis player Kwon Soon-woo eliminated in 2nd round at Hangzhou Asiad
-
S. Korea, China, Japan to hold talks this week to discuss three-way summit
-
N. Korea opens border to foreigners for first time since COVID-19: report