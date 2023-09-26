Sept. 27



1983 -- Pope John Paul II visits Seoul and elevates to sainthood 103 Korean Catholic martyrs who were executed during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).



1988 -- Canadian sprinter Ben Johnson tests positive for drugs and is stripped of the gold medal he won a day earlier in the men's 100-meter event at the Summer Olympics in Seoul.



2003 -- A Russian rocket carrying a South Korean scientific research satellite is successfully launched from Russia's Plesetsk Cosmodrome base near the Arctic Ocean.



2007 -- A new round of six-party talks aimed at denuclearizing North Korea opens in Beijing amid the communist country's alleged nuclear cooperation with Syria.

