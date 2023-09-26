(Movie Review) 'Hopeless' is needlessly violent without solid narratives

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Korean crime film "Hopeless" is high on violence to depict a teenager's tormented life and gang-related crimes but falls short of telling compelling narratives. Instead, it leaves an unpleasant taste of sticky blood from detached nails and stab wounds.

Director Kim Chang-hoon's feature debut contains substance that could make the film a notable Korean noir, but the plotlines do not converge toward the end of the story and connect with viewers.

Instead of delivering a message or catharsis, it brings an unflinching eye to the vicious cycle of violence through the harsh realities of a crumbling town and its impact on troubled young souls.

The story follows Yeon-gyu (Hong Xa-bin), a 17-year-old who lives in a slum village on the outskirts of Seoul with his mother, abusive stepfather and teenager stepsister Ha-yan (Kim Hyoung-seo).

He saves money from his delivery work for his dream of moving to the Netherlands, where he thinks diversity is respected and people live under similar conditions, but hope is nowhere in sight.

Yeon-gyu attacks his classmate to retaliate on behalf of his beaten stepsister and needs money to settle the case, but can't get help from his parents.

At home, he is beaten nearly to death by his father. His depressed mother offers little or no help to protect her son.

One day, Yeon-gyu unexpectedly receives much-needed money from Chi-geon (Song Joong-ki), a mid-level boss in a local gang of loan sharks. He ends up becoming a member of Chi-geon's group.

Chi-geon is a ruthless man who exploits small shop owners and takes care of his big boss' dirty business. But he can't ignore troubles plaguing Yeon-gyu, who reminds him of his own suffering from his alcoholic father.

The two at first seem to forge a brotherly bond, but it is unclear whether Chi-geon is Yeon-gyu's savior or destroyer.



As Yeon-gyu feels confused and guilty about crimes against poor people, Chi-geon cruelly reminds him of the group's rule: Orders are there to be followed, not to be questioned.

Dragged into a world of greater violence, Yeon-gyu finds himself confronting Chi-geon in a life-or-death situation following a dangerous mission.

The story tediously develops the plot without spectacular action scenes, instead showing the dismal lives of people at the bottom of the social class through disturbing scenes of domestic violence, school bullies, and brutal violence by loan sharks.

Those who can stomach extreme violence may be able to navigate the underlying sentiment and give thought to the psychology related to family instability and exposure to violence in early life from social and economic contexts.



Rookie Hong depicts the dual face of a helpless victim and a confused aggressor, playing his complicated emotions under different circumstances without exaggerated facial expressions.

Song, the star of several drama hit series, performs in a restrained manner to convey the cruelty and despair of the strong gang boss, showing the opposite side of his charming, confident characters in past works.

The film was screened at Cannes' Un Certain Regard section, which presents unusual styles and non-traditional stories seeking international recognition.

"Hopeless" is set to hit local screens on Oct. 11.

