Tuesday's weather forecast

09:02 September 26, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 22/19 Rain 60

Incheon 23/19 Rain 60

Suwon 23/19 Rain 30

Cheongju 23/20 Rain 70

Daejeon 24/19 Rain 60

Chuncheon 21/18 Rain 80

Gangneung 22/18 Rain 80

Jeonju 25/21 Rain 60

Gwangju 26/21 Rain 60

Jeju 29/23 Cloudy 30

Daegu 24/20 Rain 60

Busan 26/22 Rain 60

