Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 September 26, 2023
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 22/19 Rain 60
Incheon 23/19 Rain 60
Suwon 23/19 Rain 30
Cheongju 23/20 Rain 70
Daejeon 24/19 Rain 60
Chuncheon 21/18 Rain 80
Gangneung 22/18 Rain 80
Jeonju 25/21 Rain 60
Gwangju 26/21 Rain 60
Jeju 29/23 Cloudy 30
Daegu 24/20 Rain 60
Busan 26/22 Rain 60
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
Most Saved
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
24 teachers caught illegally selling exam questions to private educators
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
N. Korea opens border to foreigners for first time since COVID-19: report
-
S. Korea, U.S. stage joint naval drills in East Sea amid N.K. threats
-
(Asiad) S. Korean tennis player Kwon Soon-woo eliminated in 2nd round at Hangzhou Asiad
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, China, Japan hold talks this week for discussions on trilateral summit