Seoul shares open lower on tech losses
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Tuesday, despite overnight gains on Wall Street, as big-cap tech shares lost ground amid lingering concerns about the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy path.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 13.20 points, or 0.53 percent, to 2,482.56 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, U.S. shares rose following recent sharp losses as the Federal Reserve signaled higher borrowing rates for longer to curb inflation, sending bond yields higher.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 0.13 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.45 percent.
On the Seoul bourse, most top-cap shares opened lower.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.58 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 0.63 percent.
Chip giant SK hynix retreated 1.03 percent, and Samsung SDI inched down 0.19 percent. LG Chem decreased 0.18 percent.
Carmakers fell, with top automaker Hyundai Motor sinking 0.98 percent and Kia going down 0.97 percent.
Major biotech firm Samsung Biologics dropped 1.01 percent, and internet giant Naver decreased 0.73 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,338.95 won against the U.S. dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 2.45 won from the previous session's close.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
24 teachers caught illegally selling exam questions to private educators
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
N. Korea opens border to foreigners for first time since COVID-19: report
-
S. Korea, U.S. stage joint naval drills in East Sea amid N.K. threats
-
(Asiad) S. Korean tennis player Kwon Soon-woo eliminated in 2nd round at Hangzhou Asiad
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, China, Japan hold talks this week for discussions on trilateral summit