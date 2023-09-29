BTS' Jungkook to drop 2nd solo single
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- Jungkook of K-pop giant BTS will release his second individual single on Friday, just two months after hitting global charts with his first single "Seven" in July.
According to BigHit Music, the band's agency, the new song, "3D," will become available on various music services at 1 p.m.
The upcoming release is an R&D pop genre number that wittily expresses one's longing for an unattainable person from the perspectives of different dimensions. It will have American rapper Jack Harlow as a featured artist.
The rapper topped the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart with "Industry Baby," his joint project with Lil Nas X, in 2021.
Jungkook made his debut as a solo artist with the digital single "Seven" in July. The song swept various music charts at home and abroad, including securing No. 1 on the Hot 100 and No. 3 on the British Official Singles Chart.
The BTS star made a surprise announcement on his plan to drop the new single and shared a snippet from the song at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival held on Sunday (U.S. time) at New York City's Central Park.
He performed at the festival as the first K-pop soloist to headline it.
