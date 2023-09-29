(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook drops 2nd solo single

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout)

SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- Jungkook of K-pop giant BTS released his second individual single on Friday, just two months after hitting global charts with his first single "Seven" in July.

According to BigHit Music, the band's agency, the new song, "3D," became available on various music services at 1 p.m.

The new release is an R&D pop genre number that wittily expresses one's longing for an unattainable person from the perspectives of different dimensions. It has American rapper Jack Harlow as a featured artist.

The rapper topped the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart with "Industry Baby," his joint project with Lil Nas X, in 2021.

In a video clip released earlier in the day, Jungkook said, "'3D' is a song that catches my eyes from the beginning to the end ... I am confident that I can show you a completely different side of me."

Speaking of Jack Harlow, Jungkook said, "He's an artist whom I've liked for a long time and he joined the music video shooting very willingly and rendered the project really fun."

Going forward, Jungkook said he will do all the music he can with his voice.



A concept photo for BTS member Jungkook's second solo single, "3D," set to drop on Sept. 29, 2023, provided by BigHit Music (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Jungkook made his debut as a solo artist with the digital single "Seven" in July. The song swept various music charts at home and abroad, including securing No. 1 on the Hot 100 and No. 3 on the British Official Singles Chart.

The BTS star made a surprise announcement on his plan to drop the new single and shared a snippet from the song at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival held on Sunday (U.S. time) at New York City's Central Park.

He performed at the festival as the first K-pop soloist to headline it.



Jungkook (C) performs at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival in New York on Sept. 23, 2023, in this Reuters photo. (Yonhap)

