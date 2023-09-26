(LEAD) (Asiad) S. Korea grabs gold in men's running target mixed shooting

(ATTN: ADDS details, photo)

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea claimed gold in the men's 10-meter running target mixed run team event at the Asian Games on Tuesday.

The trio of Jeong You-jin, Ha Kwang-chul and Kwak Yong-bin combined for 1,116 points to lead the pack at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China. They held off Kazakhstan by five points.

The same South Koreans combined for the 10m running target gold medal on Monday.



Ha Kwang-chul, Jeong You-jin and Kwak Yong-bin of South Korea (L to R) pose with their gold medals won in the men's 10-meter running target team shooting event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

Jeong added an individual bronze medal in the running target mixed after also winning bronze in the running target the previous day.

North Korea's Kwon Kwang-il got the silver in the individual running target mixed on Tuesday.

In the running target mixed run event, shooters each fired 40 shots at moving targets: 20 precision-fire shots with a five-second limit per shot, and 20 rapid-fire shots with a 2.5-second limit per shot. The maximum score per each shot was 10 points.

There was no separate final for the team event. The team rankings were determined by combined scores of individual shooters for each country.

Jeong led South Korea with 377 points, followed by Ha with 373 and Kwak with 366.

Jeong finished just one point behind the individual gold medalist, Muhammad Sejahtera Dwi Putra of Indonesia.

Jeong and Kwon were knotted at 377, and the North Korean beat the South Korean 18-17 in their shootoff to claim the silver.

This was South Korea's second shooting medal Tuesday, coming moments after Park Ha-jun and Lee Eun-seo won bronze in the 10m air rifle mixed team event.



Kwon Kwang-il of North Korea (L) shakes hands with Jeong You-jin of South Korea after beating Jeong in the shootoff to determine the silver medalist in the men's 10-meter running target mixed run event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 26, 2023. (Yonhap)

