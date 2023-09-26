Disney+'s 'The Worst of Evil' presents action-packed bromance
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- The Disney+ series "The Worst of Evil" presents a bromance action story between an international drug kingpin and an undercover cop, starring Wi Ha-joon and Ji Chang-wook, respectively.
Set in Seoul in the 1990s, the crime thriller directed by Han Dong-wook revolves around police detective Park Jun-mo (Ji) who goes undercover in a criminal organization to investigate an international drug cartel in the hopes of getting a promotion.
Jung Gi-cheol (Wi), the boss of a mega crime syndicate at the center of the drug trade among South Korea, China and Japan, accepts Jun-mo as a new member of the gang but doesn't fully trust him.
Jun-mo is shocked to learn that his wife, Yoo Eui-jung (Im Se-mi), also a detective, has volunteered for the dangerous mission to crack down on the drug ring and seems to share a hidden history with Jung.
Wi, the star of the Netflix show "Squid Game" (2021) and drama series "Little Women" (2022), said the upcoming series is a new type of crime story targeted at noir genre fans.
"It is not a story that you can watch with the family for a good laugh, but you would be able to feel something new," Wi said during a press conference in Seoul on Tuesday.
Wi said his boss character has a dual face of a cold-blooded drug kingpin who had spent painful days early in his life and a man who craves love from his first love, Eui-jung.
"I have seen Chang-wook's action performance since I was young. Together, I thought we would be able to create realistic action scenes," he said. "(Ji) blends his emotions in an action-packed performance, which is amazing and inspiring."
Ji, who starred in "Suspicious Partner" (2017) and "The K2" (2016), also highlighted the strong chemistry with his co-star.
"I want to give (Wi's action performance) 100 points out of 100," Ji said. "I really enjoyed working with him. As a matter of fact, I was surprised by his commitment and performance."
"The Worst of Evil" premiers Wednesday with its first three episodes.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
