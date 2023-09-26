(Asiad) S. Korean tennis player Kwon Soon-woo embroiled in controversy after 2nd-round upset

By Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean tennis star Kwon Soon-woo has been thrust into the spotlight after smashing his racket and refusing a post-match handshake following a shocking upset in the second round of the 19th Asian Games.

In a second-round men's singles match at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Monday, Kwon, who ranked 112th in the world, lost to No. 636 Kasidit Samrej of Thailand 3-6, 7-5, 4-6 to crash out of medal contention.

In this screenshot from a YouTube video, South Korea's tennis player Kwon Soon-woo smashes his racket after losing to Kasidit Samrej of Thailand 3-6, 7-5, 4-6 in a second-round match of men's singles tennis at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 25, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

It was one of the biggest upsets in tennis at the Hangzhou Asiad as the 25-year-old Korean tennis player had been considered a strong gold medal hopeful in the men's singles for his career of two ATP titles and a third-round finish at a Grand Slam tournament. He has been ranked as high as world No. 52.

After the loss, Kwon slammed his racket against the court repeatedly and did not stop smashing it while walking toward his changeover chair.

He then refused to shake hands with Samrej who approached him for a post-match handshake, considered an integral part of a tennis match. The Thai player left Kwon and bowed to the cheering audience.

Video clips of Kwon's apparent bad sportsmanship have gone viral and drawn backlash from Korean tennis fans.

The Korea Tennis Association (KTA) said Kwon has apologized to the Thai player for his impolite post-match behavior.

"Kwon visited Thailand's training camp and offered an apology to him and sent words of encouragement," a KTA official said. "I heard the Thai player has accepted the apology."

Kwon will vie for the men's doubles gold medal with his best friend in tennis, Hong Seong-chan.



South Korean tennis player Kwon Soon-woo arrives at the athletes' village of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 20, 2023. (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr

(END)