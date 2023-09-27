Hyundai to launch upgraded GV80 SUV, Genesis' 1st coupe next month

SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. said Wednesday it will launch the face-lifted GV80 SUV and the first coupe model under its independent Genesis brand in the domestic market next month as it beefs up its lineup.

Hyundai Motor launched the first-generation GV80 SUV in January 2020 and has since sold more than 170,000 units of the Genesis brand's first SUV model in global markets, the company said in a statement.

The GV80 and GV80 Coupe both come with a 2.5 turbocharged gasoline engine model or a 3.5-liter gasoline turbo engine model, respectively, the statement said.

"Building upon our foundation here in Korea, our global momentum is growing stronger. In only eight years, we have launched a complete lineup of sedans and SUVs (under the Genesis brand), and we have established a presence in 17 markets around the world," Genesis Chief Brand Officer Graeme Russell said in the models' unveiling event.

This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the Genesis GV80 SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The GV80 Coupe Concept, inspired by the X Speedium Coupe Concept, made its debut at its exhibition hall Genesis House New York in April. It combines the practicality of a lifestyle-oriented SUV with the dynamism of a sports car.

The four-passenger SUV serves as a statement of intent for the future, hinting toward more emotional and performance-oriented models under the Genesis brand, Hyundai said.

"The GV80 Coupe model adds a new facet to the Genesis brand. Highlighting the dynamic and emotional exterior silhouette of a sports car, complemented with a progressive interior that embodies Genesis' proprietary Beauty of White Space philosophy," Russell said.

Hyundai plans to begin the sale of the two models in the local market on Oct. 11.

The prices of the new models and other details will be released later, the company said.

The maker of Sonata sedans and the Santa Fe SUVs is targeting to complete the Genesis lineup with eight hydrogen and battery models by 2030, with an aim to sell 400,000 units a year in global markets.

The Genesis lineup is composed of the GV80 and GV70 SUVs, as well as the G90, G80, electrified G80 and G70 sedans.



This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

