S. Korea approves emergency use of Moderna's updated vaccine
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's health authorities said Tuesday they approved the emergency use of Moderna Inc.'s updated COVID-19 vaccine to target today's most common strain.
The approval of the vaccine that targets the XBB.1.5 subvariant came as health authorities have advised people to get free and updated COVID-19 vaccines from Oct. 19 ahead of the winter season.
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety can give emergency approval when the government asks for the measure to properly respond to an infectious disease or a public health crisis.
Earlier this month, the ministry also gave emergency approval for the use of Pfizer's Comirnaty vaccine against the XBB.1.5 subvariant.
