Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Army chief to visit India for Indo-Pacific conference with counterparts

All News 15:06 September 26, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park Jeong-hwan was to depart for India on Tuesday for a visit that includes a conference of army chiefs from the Indo-Pacific region, the Army said.

Park will take part in the biennial Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference set for a three-day run in New Delhi, and discuss military and arms cooperation with his counterparts.

During a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart, Park will discuss ways to expand military cooperation and promote South Korean equipment, such as K9 self-propelled howitzers.

Park will return home Sunday following a visit to an Indian medical support military unit that took part in the 1950-53 Korean War to mark the 70th anniversary of the war armistice, the Army said.

This April 7, 2023, file photo shows Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park Jeong-hwan attending an opening ceremony of a hotel in Seoul affiliated with the Army. (Yonhap)

This April 7, 2023, file photo shows Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park Jeong-hwan attending an opening ceremony of a hotel in Seoul affiliated with the Army. (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Army #India visit
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!