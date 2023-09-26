Army chief to visit India for Indo-Pacific conference with counterparts

SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park Jeong-hwan was to depart for India on Tuesday for a visit that includes a conference of army chiefs from the Indo-Pacific region, the Army said.

Park will take part in the biennial Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference set for a three-day run in New Delhi, and discuss military and arms cooperation with his counterparts.

During a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart, Park will discuss ways to expand military cooperation and promote South Korean equipment, such as K9 self-propelled howitzers.

Park will return home Sunday following a visit to an Indian medical support military unit that took part in the 1950-53 Korean War to mark the 70th anniversary of the war armistice, the Army said.

This April 7, 2023, file photo shows Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park Jeong-hwan attending an opening ceremony of a hotel in Seoul affiliated with the Army. (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr

(END)