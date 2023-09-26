SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



KCC 247,500 DN 5,500

SKBP 84,400 DN 1,000

ORION Holdings 15,180 UP 30

AmoreG 30,600 DN 300

HyundaiMtr 190,700 DN 2,200

SamsungF&MIns 267,000 0

HANALL BIOPHARMA 25,150 DN 50

Kogas 23,900 DN 400

Hanwha 23,900 DN 250

DB HiTek 48,300 DN 1,300

CJ 89,700 DN 1,400

LX INT 28,400 DN 200

OCI Holdings 95,800 DN 5,800

LS ELECTRIC 92,600 DN 1,700

KorZinc 515,000 DN 6,000

SamsungHvyInd 7,810 DN 90

YoulchonChem 27,700 DN 900

LG Energy Solution 475,500 DN 500

Hanmi Science 31,900 DN 300

HtlShilla 83,300 DN 3,800

SamsungElecMech 135,800 DN 2,600

MS IND 18,000 DN 290

Hanssem 56,000 DN 2,500

F&F 111,200 DN 2,700

HDKSOE 114,500 DN 1,800

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 29,500 DN 250

TaihanElecWire 12,110 DN 200

Hyundai M&F INS 32,700 DN 400

Kumyang 118,700 DN 2,100

Daesang 18,630 UP 40

SKNetworks 6,160 DN 150

SK hynix 115,000 DN 2,000

Youngpoong 510,000 DN 28,000

HyundaiEng&Const 35,600 DN 1,000

CUCKOO HOMESYS 20,850 DN 500

Daewoong 14,400 UP 190

SamyangFood 195,200 UP 4,200

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 72,700 DN 100

CJ CheilJedang 307,000 UP 7,500

TaekwangInd 573,000 DN 3,000

