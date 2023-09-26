KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KCC 247,500 DN 5,500
SKBP 84,400 DN 1,000
ORION Holdings 15,180 UP 30
AmoreG 30,600 DN 300
HyundaiMtr 190,700 DN 2,200
SamsungF&MIns 267,000 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 25,150 DN 50
Kogas 23,900 DN 400
Hanwha 23,900 DN 250
DB HiTek 48,300 DN 1,300
CJ 89,700 DN 1,400
LX INT 28,400 DN 200
OCI Holdings 95,800 DN 5,800
LS ELECTRIC 92,600 DN 1,700
KorZinc 515,000 DN 6,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,810 DN 90
YoulchonChem 27,700 DN 900
LG Energy Solution 475,500 DN 500
Hanmi Science 31,900 DN 300
HtlShilla 83,300 DN 3,800
SamsungElecMech 135,800 DN 2,600
MS IND 18,000 DN 290
Hanssem 56,000 DN 2,500
F&F 111,200 DN 2,700
HDKSOE 114,500 DN 1,800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 29,500 DN 250
TaihanElecWire 12,110 DN 200
Hyundai M&F INS 32,700 DN 400
Kumyang 118,700 DN 2,100
Daesang 18,630 UP 40
SKNetworks 6,160 DN 150
SK hynix 115,000 DN 2,000
Youngpoong 510,000 DN 28,000
HyundaiEng&Const 35,600 DN 1,000
CUCKOO HOMESYS 20,850 DN 500
Daewoong 14,400 UP 190
SamyangFood 195,200 UP 4,200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 72,700 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 307,000 UP 7,500
TaekwangInd 573,000 DN 3,000
(MORE)
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
N. Korea opens border to foreigners for first time since COVID-19: report
-
(Asiad) S. Korean tennis player Kwon Soon-woo eliminated in 2nd round at Hangzhou Asiad
-
Defense minister nominee calls for scrapping inter-Korean military accord
-
(Asiad) S. Korean tennis player Kwon Soon-woo embroiled in controversy after 2nd-round upset