GC Corp 107,900 DN 900

GS E&C 13,800 DN 360

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 522,000 UP 1,000

KPIC 136,400 DN 1,700

GS Retail 23,550 DN 350

Ottogi 358,000 UP 500

HITEJINRO 18,860 DN 430

CJ LOGISTICS 80,600 UP 800

DOOSAN 111,500 UP 2,000

DWS 30,050 UP 50

KEPCO 17,980 DN 120

SamsungSecu 37,000 DN 950

KG DONGBU STL 7,740 DN 60

SKTelecom 51,500 UP 500

HyundaiElev 43,000 DN 650

SAMSUNG SDS 135,500 DN 900

KOREA AEROSPACE 48,600 UP 100

KUMHOTIRE 4,630 0

Hanon Systems 9,090 DN 20

SK 146,200 DN 3,300

ShinpoongPharm 15,340 UP 20

Handsome 18,680 DN 390

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp396 50 DN750

Asiana Airlines 10,270 DN 270

COWAY 41,050 DN 250

LOTTE SHOPPING 71,900 DN 2,600

IBK 11,190 DN 260

DONGSUH 16,860 DN 120

SamsungEng 29,550 DN 450

SAMSUNG C&T 107,800 DN 1,100

PanOcean 4,815 DN 10

SAMSUNG CARD 30,550 DN 100

CheilWorldwide 20,200 DN 300

LOTTE WELLFOOD 111,700 UP 200

KT 32,850 DN 50

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18210 DN860

LOTTE TOUR 14,030 DN 640

LG Uplus 10,360 UP 60

SAMSUNG LIFE 70,700 DN 700

KT&G 86,000 DN 1,500

(MORE)