KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
GC Corp 107,900 DN 900
GS E&C 13,800 DN 360
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 522,000 UP 1,000
KPIC 136,400 DN 1,700
GS Retail 23,550 DN 350
Ottogi 358,000 UP 500
HITEJINRO 18,860 DN 430
CJ LOGISTICS 80,600 UP 800
DOOSAN 111,500 UP 2,000
DWS 30,050 UP 50
KEPCO 17,980 DN 120
SamsungSecu 37,000 DN 950
KG DONGBU STL 7,740 DN 60
SKTelecom 51,500 UP 500
HyundaiElev 43,000 DN 650
SAMSUNG SDS 135,500 DN 900
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,600 UP 100
KUMHOTIRE 4,630 0
Hanon Systems 9,090 DN 20
SK 146,200 DN 3,300
ShinpoongPharm 15,340 UP 20
Handsome 18,680 DN 390
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp396 50 DN750
Asiana Airlines 10,270 DN 270
COWAY 41,050 DN 250
LOTTE SHOPPING 71,900 DN 2,600
IBK 11,190 DN 260
DONGSUH 16,860 DN 120
SamsungEng 29,550 DN 450
SAMSUNG C&T 107,800 DN 1,100
PanOcean 4,815 DN 10
SAMSUNG CARD 30,550 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 20,200 DN 300
LOTTE WELLFOOD 111,700 UP 200
KT 32,850 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18210 DN860
LOTTE TOUR 14,030 DN 640
LG Uplus 10,360 UP 60
SAMSUNG LIFE 70,700 DN 700
KT&G 86,000 DN 1,500
(MORE)
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
N. Korea opens border to foreigners for first time since COVID-19: report
-
(Asiad) S. Korean tennis player Kwon Soon-woo eliminated in 2nd round at Hangzhou Asiad
-
Defense minister nominee calls for scrapping inter-Korean military accord
-
(Asiad) S. Korean tennis player Kwon Soon-woo embroiled in controversy after 2nd-round upset