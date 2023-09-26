KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 48,700 DN 1,400
CSWIND 54,300 DN 1,500
GKL 16,180 DN 950
KOLON IND 45,350 DN 250
HanmiPharm 293,500 UP 500
SD Biosensor 10,970 DN 220
Meritz Financial 56,400 DN 2,200
BNK Financial Group 6,890 DN 130
DGB Financial Group 7,880 DN 200
emart 70,400 DN 1,100
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY394 00 DN800
KOLMAR KOREA 50,700 DN 1,000
PIAM 25,950 DN 350
HANJINKAL 40,600 DN 2,200
CHONGKUNDANG 93,400 UP 800
DoubleUGames 39,700 DN 500
HL MANDO 41,100 DN 1,050
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 680,000 DN 14,000
Doosan Bobcat 51,400 DN 1,100
Netmarble 42,400 DN 300
KRAFTON 148,700 DN 200
HD HYUNDAI 64,500 DN 1,800
ORION 126,300 UP 900
ILJIN HYSOLUS 22,400 DN 650
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,200 DN 130
BGF Retail 141,200 DN 3,000
SKCHEM 63,200 DN 700
HDC-OP 10,110 DN 110
HYOSUNG TNC 352,500 DN 6,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 386,000 DN 8,500
HANILCMT 11,940 DN 90
SKBS 66,700 DN 600
WooriFinancialGroup 12,220 DN 210
KakaoBank 22,800 DN 950
HYBE 242,500 0
SK ie technology 74,600 DN 300
DL E&C 30,350 DN 450
kakaopay 40,400 DN 800
K Car 10,730 DN 400
SKSQUARE 42,650 DN 700
(END)
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
N. Korea opens border to foreigners for first time since COVID-19: report
(Asiad) S. Korean tennis player Kwon Soon-woo eliminated in 2nd round at Hangzhou Asiad
Defense minister nominee calls for scrapping inter-Korean military accord
(Asiad) S. Korean tennis player Kwon Soon-woo embroiled in controversy after 2nd-round upset