Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Constitutional Court strikes down law banning leaflet distribution into N. Korea

All News 16:05 September 26, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- The Constitutional Court on Tuesday struck down the law banning the sending of propaganda leaflets into North Korea, 2 1/2 years after the law went into force.

The revised Development of Inter-Korean Relations Act went into force in March 2021 to prohibit the launching of anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border, with violators subject to a maximum prison term of three years or a fine of 30 million won (US$22,172).

The court ruled the law unconstitutional in a 7-2 vote.

Constitutional Court strikes down law banning leaflet distribution into N. Korea - 1

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#leaflets
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!