S. Korean Bond Yields on Sept. 26, 2023
All News 16:30 September 26, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.660 3.651 +0.9
2-year TB 3.882 3.868 +1.4
3-year TB 3.891 3.876 +1.5
10-year TB 4.054 4.012 +4.2
2-year MSB 3.897 3.885 +1.2
3-year CB (AA-) 4.654 4.640 +1.4
(END)
