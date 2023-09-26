Armored vehicle submerged during test run, leaving 2 missing
POHANG, South Korea, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- An armored vehicle was submerged during its test operation on the southeastern coast in Pohang on Tuesday afternoon, leaving two defense company employees missing, military officials said.
The accident occurred at around 3 p.m. near the headquarters of the 1st Marine Division in Pohang, 262 kilometers southeast of Seoul, according to the officials at the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.
The two missing employees were inside the vehicle, disclosed by the administration as a landing assault armored vehicle, at the time of the accident, they said, adding a search and rescue operation was under way.
