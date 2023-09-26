(LEAD) Two rescued after armored vehicle submerges during test run
(ATTN: UPDATES with more info throughout; ADDS photo)
POHANG, South Korea, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Two defense company employees were rescued after an armored vehicle was submerged during a test operation on the southeastern coast in Pohang on Tuesday, military officials said.
The accident occurred at around 3 p.m. near the headquarters of the 1st Marine Division in Pohang, 262 kilometers southeast of Seoul, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).
The two employees who were inside the landing assault armored vehicle went missing after the incident, but were later rescued and taken to a hospital. The current state of their condition was not immediately clear.
DAPA said it is investigating the accident in cooperation with relevant authorities to determine the exact cause.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
N. Korea opens border to foreigners for first time since COVID-19: report
-
(Asiad) S. Korean tennis player Kwon Soon-woo embroiled in controversy after 2nd-round upset
-
(Asiad) S. Korean tennis player Kwon Soon-woo eliminated in 2nd round at Hangzhou Asiad
-
Defense minister nominee calls for scrapping inter-Korean military accord