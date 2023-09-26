(LEAD) Two rescued after armored vehicle submerges during test run

(ATTN: UPDATES with more info throughout; ADDS photo)

POHANG, South Korea, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Two defense company employees were rescued after an armored vehicle was submerged during a test operation on the southeastern coast in Pohang on Tuesday, military officials said.

The accident occurred at around 3 p.m. near the headquarters of the 1st Marine Division in Pohang, 262 kilometers southeast of Seoul, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).

The two employees who were inside the landing assault armored vehicle went missing after the incident, but were later rescued and taken to a hospital. The current state of their condition was not immediately clear.

DAPA said it is investigating the accident in cooperation with relevant authorities to determine the exact cause.



Military officers, the coast guard and firefighters search for two missing defense company employees after an armored vehicle was submerged during a test operation on the southeastern coast in Pohang on Sept. 26, 2023. The employees were later rescued and taken to a hospital, according to officials. (Yonhap)

