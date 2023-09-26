Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Cytogen to raise 10 bln won via stock offering

17:21 September 26, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Cytogen Inc.on Tuesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 10 billion won (US$7.4 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 2.75 million common shares at a price of 14,500 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
