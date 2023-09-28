Drug offenders using dark web increasing rapidly: report
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- Offenders arrested for selling or buying drugs on the dark web swelled by almost 13 times over the past five years, a report from the National Police Agency showed Thursday.
According to the report submitted to Rep. Cho Eun-hee of the ruling People Power Party, the number of people apprehended for trading drugs through the dark web increased from 85 in 2018 to 1,097 in 2022.
The dark web is a part of the internet that is not indexed by conventional search engines and requires a specific type of browser called Tor to access.
The proportion of those using the dark web among the total offenders caught for online drug trading rose from 1.1 percent in 2018 to 8.9 percent in 2022, the data showed.
Meanwhile, the number of teenage drug offenders has also increased, the report showed.
As of July this year, teens charged with possessing or trading drugs reached an all-time high of 602, growing by almost six times from 104 in 2018.
"Police should actively engage in a war against drugs, using advanced investigation techniques, as a surge in young drug offenders ... is a sign of a social crisis," Cho said.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
Defense minister nominee calls for scrapping inter-Korean military accord
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
(LEAD) Court rejects arrest warrant for opposition leader Lee over corruption charges
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Court rejects arrest warrant for opposition leader Lee over corruption charges
-
(LEAD) N. Korea decides to expel U.S. soldier Travis King
-
(URGENT) N. Korea decides to expel U.S. soldier Travis King
-
(LEAD) S. Korea stages military parade in downtown Seoul for 1st time in decade
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea decides to expel U.S. soldier Travis King over border crossing