(Asaid) S. Korean wushu practitioner wins silver in men's nanquan-nangun
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean wushu practitioner Lee Yong-mun won silver in the men's nanquan-nangun competition at the 19th Asian Games on Tuesday.
Lee finished second with a combined score of 19.472 following his performances in the finals of the men's nanquan-nangun all-around wushu at Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China.
Indonesia's Harris Horatius took gold with 19.506 points and bronze went to Huang Junhua of Macao with 19.463.
He earned 9.736 points in the nanquan performance that features barehanded movements and another 9.736 points in the nangun session, performing with a staff.
Lee made his second podium finish in wushu after finishing third in Jakarta-Palembang 2018.
This was South Korea's first medal in the martial art event at the Hangzhou Asiad.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
N. Korea opens border to foreigners for first time since COVID-19: report
-
(Asiad) S. Korean tennis player Kwon Soon-woo embroiled in controversy after 2nd-round upset
-
(Asiad) S. Korean tennis player Kwon Soon-woo eliminated in 2nd round at Hangzhou Asiad
-
Defense minister nominee calls for scrapping inter-Korean military accord