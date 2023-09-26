Ascendio to raise 14 bln won via stock sale

SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Ascendio Co.on Tuesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 14 billion won (US$10.4 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 13.82 million common shares at a price of 1,013 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

