Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Cable T.V Chung-buk System to raise 10 bln won via stock sale

All News 18:07 September 26, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Korea Cable T.V Chung-buk System Co.on Tuesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 10 billion won (US$7.4 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 11.33 million common shares at a price of 882 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)

Keywords
#KOREA CABLE T.V CHUNG-BUK SYSTEM CO.
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!