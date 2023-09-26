Korea Cable T.V Chung-buk System to raise 10 bln won via stock sale

SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Korea Cable T.V Chung-buk System Co.on Tuesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 10 billion won (US$7.4 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 11.33 million common shares at a price of 882 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

