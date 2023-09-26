(Asiad) S. Korea's Park Hye-jin wins gold in women's -53kg taekwondo
All News 18:11 September 26, 2023
By Kim Boram
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Park Hye-jin won gold in the women's -53kg taekwondo competition at the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games on Tuesday.
In the gold medal match at Lin'an Sports Culture & Exhibition Centre in Hangzhou, China, Park outlasted Lin Wei Chun of Chinese Taipei 2-1.
The medal is South Korea's second gold from taekwondo gyeorugi, or sparring, competition, following the previous day's gold from the men's -58kg by Jang Jun.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
