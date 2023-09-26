Ascendio to raise 15 bln won via stock sale
All News 18:22 September 26, 2023
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Ascendio Co.on Tuesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 15 billion won (US$11.1 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 14.8 million common shares at a price of 1,013 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
