Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Asiad) Kim Ha-yun captures S. Korea's first judo gold in Hangzhou

All News 18:44 September 26, 2023

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Kim Ha-yun delivered South Korea its first judo gold medal of the ongoing Asian Games in China on Tuesday.

Kim defeated Xu Shiyan of China by waza-ari, or a half point, for the gold medal in the women's +78kg class at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou.

Kim's was South Korea's first Asiad gold medal in this weight division.

Kim Ha-yun of South Korea (top) competes in the semifinals of the women's +78kg judo event at the Asian Games at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 26, 2023. (Yonhap)

Kim Ha-yun of South Korea (top) competes in the semifinals of the women's +78kg judo event at the Asian Games at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 26, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Hangzhou Asian Games
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!