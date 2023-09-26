(Asiad) Kim Ha-yun captures S. Korea's first judo gold in Hangzhou
All News 18:44 September 26, 2023
By Yoo Jee-ho
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Kim Ha-yun delivered South Korea its first judo gold medal of the ongoing Asian Games in China on Tuesday.
Kim defeated Xu Shiyan of China by waza-ari, or a half point, for the gold medal in the women's +78kg class at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou.
Kim's was South Korea's first Asiad gold medal in this weight division.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
Most Saved
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
N. Korea opens border to foreigners for first time since COVID-19: report
-
(Asiad) S. Korean tennis player Kwon Soon-woo embroiled in controversy after 2nd-round upset
-
(Asiad) S. Korean tennis player Kwon Soon-woo eliminated in 2nd round at Hangzhou Asiad
-
S. Korea shows off 'high-power' missiles for Armed Forces Day ceremony