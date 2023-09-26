(Asiad) Kim Ha-yun captures S. Korea's first judo gold in Hangzhou

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Kim Ha-yun delivered South Korea its first judo gold medal of the ongoing Asian Games in China on Tuesday.

Kim defeated Xu Shiyan of China by waza-ari, or a half point, for the gold medal in the women's +78kg class at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou.

Kim's was South Korea's first Asiad gold medal in this weight division.



Kim Ha-yun of South Korea (top) competes in the semifinals of the women's +78kg judo event at the Asian Games at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 26, 2023. (Yonhap)

