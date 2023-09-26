(LEAD) (Asiad) Kim Ha-yun captures S. Korea's first judo gold in Hangzhou
By Yoo Jee-ho
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Kim Ha-yun delivered South Korea its first judo gold medal of the ongoing Asian Games in China on Tuesday.
Kim defeated Xu Shiyan of China by waza-ari, or a half point, for the gold medal in the women's +78kg class at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou.
Kim's was South Korea's first Asiad gold medal in this weight division.
Kim earned her decisive score 43 seconds into the match with "O-soto-gari," or a large outer reap. Kim didn't give Xu much room to put on an attack in response, and held on for the narrow win.
South Korea picked up two other medals from judo on Tuesday: Yoon Hyun-ji's bronze in the women's -78kg and Kim Min-jong's bronze in the men's 100kg.
Before Kim Ha-yun's victory, South Korea was in danger of getting shut out of individual judo gold medals for the first time at an Asiad.
The judo competition wraps up Wednesday with the mixed team event.
