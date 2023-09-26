(Asiad) S. Korean fencer Yoon Ji-su claims gold in women's individual sabre
By Kim Boram
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean fencer Yoon Ji-su captured the gold medal in the women's individual sabre at the 19th Asian Games on Tuesday, bringing the country's second individual title from the piste.
Yoon beat Shao Yaqi of China 15-10 in the final of women's individual sabre fencing at Hangzhou Dianzi University Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China.
She became the second gold medalist in fencing from the South Korean delegation for this year's Asiad, following Oh Sang-uk, who won the men's individual sabre the previous day.
The medal is Yoon's first individual Asian Games gold. She finished sixth in the previous Asiad in 2018.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
N. Korea opens border to foreigners for first time since COVID-19: report
-
(Asiad) S. Korean tennis player Kwon Soon-woo embroiled in controversy after 2nd-round upset
-
(LEAD) S. Korea stages military parade in downtown Seoul for 1st time in decade
-
S. Korea shows off 'high-power' missiles for Armed Forces Day ceremony