(Asiad) S. Korean fencer Yoon Ji-su claims gold in women's individual sabre

By Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean fencer Yoon Ji-su captured the gold medal in the women's individual sabre at the 19th Asian Games on Tuesday, bringing the country's second individual title from the piste.

Yoon beat Shao Yaqi of China 15-10 in the final of women's individual sabre fencing at Hangzhou Dianzi University Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China.

She became the second gold medalist in fencing from the South Korean delegation for this year's Asiad, following Oh Sang-uk, who won the men's individual sabre the previous day.

The medal is Yoon's first individual Asian Games gold. She finished sixth in the previous Asiad in 2018.



South Korean fencer Yoon Ji-su (R) competes in a quarterfinal match at Hangzhou Dianzi University Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Sept. 26, 2023. (Yonhap)

