(LEAD) (Asiad) S. Korean fencer Yoon Ji-su claims gold in women's individual sabre

By Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean fencer Yoon Ji-su captured the gold medal in the women's individual sabre at the 19th Asian Games on Tuesday, bringing the country's second individual title from the piste.

Yoon beat Shao Yaqi of China 15-10 in the final of women's individual sabre fencing at Hangzhou Dianzi University Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China.

She became the second gold medalist in fencing from the South Korean delegation for this year's Asiad, following Oh Sang-uk, who won the men's individual sabre the previous day.

The medal is Yoon's first individual Asian Games gold. She finished sixth in the previous Asiad in 2018.



South Korean fencer Yoon Ji-su celebrates her victory in the gold medal match of the women's individual sabre at Hangzhou Dianzi University Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Sept. 26, 2023. (Yonhap)

The 30-year old fencer, who made her Asiad debut in 2014 at the age of 21, has collected two team golds at the quadrennial continental competition. She had a silver medal in the team event from the Tokyo Olympics two years ago.

But her individual career is relatively short with no podium finish at all. She finished sixth at the 2018 Asian Games and 11th at the Tokyo Olympics.

For her first career individual championship title, the final bout was a bit one-sided. She took a big 8-2 lead in the first round and did not let her Chinese opponent catch up. She maintained the advantage until the end and completed her gold medal quest.



South Korean fencer Yoon Ji-su (L) competes in the gold medal match of the women's individual sabre at Hangzhou Dianzi University Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Sept. 26, 2023. (Yonhap)

But the entire process was not easy and simple like the final. Yoon could have stopped her hunt for the Asian Games championship in the 16-woman knockout round.

She was down 3-7 against Paola Pliego of Uzbekistan but took five straight points to retrieve an 8-7 lead before the first round ended.

In the second round, she exchanged points with Pliego and wrapped up the tight game at 15-14 to take a quarterfinal berth.

The quarterfinal match against Juliet Jie Min Heng of Singapore was easier as she routed her opponent 15-6 and advanced to the semis.

Yoon faced Zaynab Dayibekova of Uzbekistan in the semifinal, to whom she has lost in two previous encounters.

At 14-14, her last thrust hit Dayibekova's chest and gave Yoon the game-ending 15th point.



South Korean fencer Yoon Ji-su celebrates her victory in the gold medal match of the women's individual sabre at Hangzhou Dianzi University Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Sept. 26, 2023. (Yonhap)

