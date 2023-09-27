Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 27.

-- LawTalk attorneys' punishment canceled, potentially giving wings to 'professionals' platforms' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Opposition leader says, 'I feel like I have become the enemy of the world' (Kookmin Daily)
-- 9 hour, 16 min. arrest warrant hearing focuses on 'concern of destruction of evidence' (Donga Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung brought back to life (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Constitutional Court strikes down law banning leaflet distribution into N. Korea, citing freedom of expression (Segye Times)
-- 'Kim Yo-jong-ordered' law banning leaflet distribution into N. Korea is unconstitutional (Chosun Ilbo)
-- President Yoon declares strong military, 'monster' Hyunmoo missiles unveiled for first time (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Additional 55,000 public homes not enough to resolve supply crunch (Hankyoreh)
-- In front of entire army, Yoon says, 'N. Korea's regime will be brought to end in event of nuclear weapons use' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 50,000 public homes added, accelerating supply (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Lee Jae-myung's arrest warrant denied (Korea Economic Daily)

-- Former President Park speaks (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea holds rare military parade, warns NK against nuclear attack (Korea Herald)
-- S. Korea flexes military might in rare parade with US in Seoul (Korea Times)
