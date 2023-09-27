Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 27.
Korean-language dailies
-- LawTalk attorneys' punishment canceled, potentially giving wings to 'professionals' platforms' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Opposition leader says, 'I feel like I have become the enemy of the world' (Kookmin Daily)
-- 9 hour, 16 min. arrest warrant hearing focuses on 'concern of destruction of evidence' (Donga Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung brought back to life (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Constitutional Court strikes down law banning leaflet distribution into N. Korea, citing freedom of expression (Segye Times)
-- 'Kim Yo-jong-ordered' law banning leaflet distribution into N. Korea is unconstitutional (Chosun Ilbo)
-- President Yoon declares strong military, 'monster' Hyunmoo missiles unveiled for first time (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Additional 55,000 public homes not enough to resolve supply crunch (Hankyoreh)
-- In front of entire army, Yoon says, 'N. Korea's regime will be brought to end in event of nuclear weapons use' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 50,000 public homes added, accelerating supply (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Lee Jae-myung's arrest warrant denied (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Former President Park speaks (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea holds rare military parade, warns NK against nuclear attack (Korea Herald)
-- S. Korea flexes military might in rare parade with US in Seoul (Korea Times)
(END)
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
(LEAD) S. Korea stages military parade in downtown Seoul for 1st time in decade
(Asiad) S. Korean tennis player Kwon Soon-woo embroiled in controversy after 2nd-round upset
S. Korea shows off 'high-power' missiles for Armed Forces Day ceremony
N. Korea opens border to foreigners for first time since COVID-19: report