Doosan Robotics set to bask in successful stock market debut

SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Robotics Inc., South Korea's largest collaborative robot supplier, is set to make a successful stock market debut this week, with retail investors pouring this year's record deposits in subscriptions for its initial public offering (IPO).

Doosan Robotics, scheduled to debut on the local stock market on Thursday, set its IPO price at the upper end of 26,000 won (US$19) amid strong demand from institutional investors.

During a two-day IPO subscription period, Doosan Robotics drew a total of 33 trillion won in deposits for IPO subscription from retail investors, a record for the year.

Doosan Robotics aims to raise 421 billion won via the IPO, a record IPO so far this year, with its market capitalization reaching at least 1.69 trillion won on its debut.

Doosan Robotics, established in 2015, has a total of 13 collaborative robot lineups, mainly used for unmanned cafes.

Last year, the company suffered an operating loss of 13.2 billion won on sales of 44.9 billion won.



In this photo provided by Doosan Robotics Inc. on April 17, 2023, the company shows one of its collaborative robots used for the food and beverage business (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

