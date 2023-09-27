Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:05 September 27, 2023
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/20 Rain 60
Incheon 25/21 Rain 40
Suwon 25/20 Rain 60
Cheongju 26/21 Rain 60
Daejeon 25/21 Rain 60
Chuncheon 24/19 Rain 60
Gangneung 23/20 Rain 80
Jeonju 25/21 Rain 30
Gwangju 26/21 Cloudy 30
Jeju 28/23 Sunny 20
Daegu 27/21 Sunny 60
Busan 28/22 Cloudy 30
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
Defense minister nominee calls for scrapping inter-Korean military accord
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
Most Saved
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
(LEAD) S. Korea stages military parade in downtown Seoul for 1st time in decade
-
(Asiad) S. Korean tennis player Kwon Soon-woo embroiled in controversy after 2nd-round upset
-
S. Korea shows off 'high-power' missiles for Armed Forces Day ceremony
-
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea-U.S. alliance will end N.K. regime in event of nuclear weapons use