Wednesday's weather forecast

09:05 September 27, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/20 Rain 60

Incheon 25/21 Rain 40

Suwon 25/20 Rain 60

Cheongju 26/21 Rain 60

Daejeon 25/21 Rain 60

Chuncheon 24/19 Rain 60

Gangneung 23/20 Rain 80

Jeonju 25/21 Rain 30

Gwangju 26/21 Cloudy 30

Jeju 28/23 Sunny 20

Daegu 27/21 Sunny 60

Busan 28/22 Cloudy 30

