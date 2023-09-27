(LEAD) Home of ex-DP leader Song raided over cash-for-votes scandal
(ATTN: UPDATES with more info throughout)
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors raided the home of former Democratic Party leader Song Young-gil on Wednesday as part of an investigation into a cash-for-votes scandal surrounding the party's 2021 leadership election.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office sent investigators to Song's home in Yongsan Ward in Seoul and the home of a former senior official of the party's policy committee, only known by his family name Kim, to seize evidence.
The scandal centers on allegations that Song's campaign distributed cash envelopes totaling 94 million won (US$69,572) to 20 DP lawmakers and other party members in the runup to the party's leadership election in May 2021, which he ultimately won.
Prosecutors suspect that the Research Institute for Peace & Livelihood, a support group for Song, had been mobilized to source the funds used in his camp's alleged cash-for-votes campaign during the party election.
Prosecutors were also looking into suspicions that the institute took money from a sponsor via Kim in return for using its influence to lobby for legislation on behalf of the sponsor and expected to turn their focus toward whether Song had been involved.
Wednesday's search marks the second time prosecutors have conducted a search of Song's home in connection with the scandal, following the initial one in April.
After analyzing confiscated articles, prosecutors plan to summon Song for questioning.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
Defense minister nominee calls for scrapping inter-Korean military accord
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
(LEAD) S. Korea stages military parade in downtown Seoul for 1st time in decade
-
(Asiad) S. Korean tennis player Kwon Soon-woo embroiled in controversy after 2nd-round upset
-
S. Korea shows off 'high-power' missiles for Armed Forces Day ceremony
-
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea-U.S. alliance will end N.K. regime in event of nuclear weapons use