KOICA pushes for US$1.8 mln project to support Nigeria's ICT education

SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's overseas aid agency is pushing for a US$1.8 million project (2.4 billion won) to help Nigeria strengthen its information and communication technology (ICT) education among youths, officials said Sunday.

Under the project, the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) plans to develop ICT teaching materials as part of a broader 2021-2025 program aimed at improving the multimedia learning environment for public primary and junior secondary schools in the African nation.

A total of $1.8 million will be allocated until next year for developing the ICT teaching content, such as video clips in mathematics and science, according to the officials.

KOICA said it expects the project to help strengthen teachers' capabilities in utilizing multimedia materials and improve the quality of education in Nigeria.



This undated file photo, provided by the Korea International Cooperation Agency, shows its headquarters in Seongnam, south of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr

(END)