Banks' household lending rate down for 2nd month in August
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- Banks' household loan rate fell for the second straight month in August as the central bank has kept its key rate unchanged for months amid easing inflation and an economic slowdown, central bank data showed Wednesday.
Banks' household lending rate applied to new loans last month stood at 5.1 percent on average last month, down from 5.11 percent a month earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
Last month, the central bank held its key interest rate steady at 3.5 percent for the fifth straight time as it weighs a slowdown in growth amid moderating inflation. The rate freezes came after the BOK delivered seven consecutive rate hikes from April 2022 to January 2023.
The rate banks charged for deposits also fell to 3.65 percent in August from 3.68 percent the previous month.
The spread on banks' lending and deposit rates widened to 1.45 percentage points, from 1.43 percentage points over the cited period, according to the data.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
Defense minister nominee calls for scrapping inter-Korean military accord
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
(LEAD) S. Korea stages military parade in downtown Seoul for 1st time in decade
-
(Asiad) S. Korean tennis player Kwon Soon-woo embroiled in controversy after 2nd-round upset
-
S. Korea shows off 'high-power' missiles for Armed Forces Day ceremony
-
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea-U.S. alliance will end N.K. regime in event of nuclear weapons use