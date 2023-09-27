Seoul shares down late Wed. morning on Fed path, economy woes
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Wednesday morning, led by big-cap tech shares, as investors were wary of the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary tightening path and the U.S. economic outlook.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had lost 8.69 points, or 0.35 percent, to 2,454.28 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index opened lower, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, and had been in negative terrain set to extend losses for a fifth session.
Investor sentiment remains weak due to uncertainties ahead of the extended Chuseok holiday at home, as the U.S. central bank has signaled higher interest rates for longer to curb inflation, according to analysts.
Latest U.S. data showed weaker-than-expected consumer confidence, stoking fears over a slowdown in the world's largest economy.
South Korean stock, ETF, derivatives and commodity markets will all be closed during the extended Chuseok holiday from Thursday through Oct. 3.
Most top-cap shares lost ground on the Seoul bourse.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 0.44 percent, and chip giant SK hynix dropped 2.17 percent.
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 0.63 percent, and POSCO Holdings skidded 1.13 percent.
Samsung SDI shed 1.72 percent, and LG Chem retreated 1.68 percent.
But carmakers rose on bargain hunting, with top automaker Hyundai Motor rising 0.42 percent and Kia advancing 0.74 percent.
Major bio shares traded mixed, as Samsung Biologics went down 0.29 percent while Celltrion grew 0.66 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,352.3 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 3.8 won from the previous session's close.
