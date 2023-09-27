S. Korean industry minister to visit Africa, France for World Expo bid, minerals meeting

SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Industry Minister Bang Moon-kyu is scheduled to visit Cabo Verde in an effort to win its support for Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, his office said Wednesday.

Bang will visit the African country Friday (local time) as President Yoon Suk Yeol's special envoy, along with an economic delegation involving 30 officials from the agriculture promotion institution, Korea Electric Power Corp. and other relevant organizations, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

He will be the first South Korean minister-level figure to make a visit to the African country.

Bang plans to meet with senior government officials there to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in agriculture, trade, investment, energy infrastructure and various other sectors by using South Korea's official development assistance programs and other tools.

The selection of the host country is less than two months away, and the South Korean government has gone all-out to win the bid.

"Due to geographical constraints, the two nations have not built a strong partnership. The upcoming visit is expected to serve as a chance for the two sides to initiate close ties," the ministry said in a release.

Ahead of the visit, Bang will visit France to attend a summit of the International Energy Agency on supply chains of critical minerals and clean energy slated for Thursday, his office said.



This photo, provided by Hyundai Motor Group, shows decorated cars promoting Busan's World Expo bid on display in New York during the U.N. General Assembly high-level week on Sept. 18, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

