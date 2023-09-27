The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



(LEAD) Court rejects arrest warrant for opposition leader Lee over corruption charges

SEOUL -- A Seoul court on Wednesday rejected an arrest warrant sought for opposition leader Lee Jae-myung over corruption charges, a decision that averted the biggest crisis yet for the former presidential candidate.

The Seoul Central District Court made the decision following a hearing attended by Lee, chair of the Democratic Party (DP). It marked the first time the leader of South Korea's main opposition party has attended an arrest warrant hearing.



(News Focus) DP averts crisis following court's rejection of Lee's arrest; focus shifts to unity

SEOUL -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) has narrowly averted what could have been its most significant factional split, after a court rejected an arrest warrant sought for its leader, Lee Jae-myung, with the focus now shifting to building his leadership for next year's general elections.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Seoul Central District Court dismissed the warrant sought by the prosecution against Lee over corruption charges, a decision that spared the former presidential candidate and the DP from potentially facing their most significant crisis yet.



DP hails court's rejection of Lee's arrest, demands Yoon's apology

SEOUL -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) demanded President Yoon Suk Yeol offer an apology and sack Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon on Wednesday, denouncing the investigation into party leader Lee Jae-myung as politically motivated after a court rejected an arrest warrant for him.

Earlier Wednesday, the Seoul Central District Court denied an arrest warrant sought for DP Chairman Lee accused of corruption charges, citing a lack of direct evidence and a low risk of flight or evidence destruction.



Top prosecutor vows to seek due punishment for Lee through further probe

SEOUL -- Prosecutor General Lee One-seok said Wednesday the prosecution will conduct further investigation into criminal allegations against Lee Jae-myung to seek due punishment for him after a court rejected an arrest warrant against the leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) earlier in the day.

The Seoul Central District Court turned down the prosecution's request to detain the DP leader following more than seven hours of hearing Tuesday, citing lack of direct evidence and other reasons. He is accused of breach of trust, bribery and other charges stemming from his time as mayor of Seongnam, south of Seoul, years ago in connection with a scandal-ridden land development project and his alleged involvement in a company's illegal cash remittance to North Korea.



Defense minister nominee vows to 'firmly punish' N. Korea in event of provocation

SEOUL -- Defense Minister nominee Shin Won-sik vowed Wednesday to "firmly punish" North Korea in the event of military provocations and warned the regime will come to an end should it conduct a nuclear attack.

Shin, a ruling People Power Party lawmaker who retired as a three-star Army general and is known for his expertise in defense policy and military operations, made the remarks during his confirmation hearing at the National Assembly.



(Asiad) Cho Won-woo wins S. Korea's first gold in sailing

HANGZHOU, China -- South Korea collected its first gold medal in men's sailing at the 19th Asian Games in China on Wednesday.

Cho Won-woo topped the podium of the men's RS:X windsurfing at Ningbo Xiangshan Sailing Centre in Ningbo, east of the host city of Hangzhou.



S. Korean industry minister to visit Africa, France for World Expo bid, minerals meeting

SEOUL -- South Korean Industry Minister Bang Moon-kyu is scheduled to visit Cabo Verde in an effort to win its support for Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, his office said Wednesday.

Bang will visit the African country Friday (local time) as President Yoon Suk Yeol's special envoy, along with an economic delegation involving 30 officials from the agriculture promotion institution, Korea Electric Power Corp. and other relevant organizations, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

