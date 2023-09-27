Ex-USFK commanders hail S. Korea-U.S. alliance ahead of 70th anniversary

By Chae Yun-hwan

SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- A group of former commanders of the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) on Wednesday hailed the alliance between South Korea and the United States ahead of its 70th anniversary next week, highlighting the two countries' commitment to each other.

The six retired generals made the remarks in separate messages sent to the Korea-U.S. Alliance Foundation as the two countries are set to mark the anniversary of the 1953 signing of the Mutual Defense Treaty, a bedrock alliance document, Sunday.

The messages were sent by Ret. Gen. Thomas A. Schwartz, Ret. Gen. B. B. Bell, Ret. Gen. Walter L. Sharp, Ret. Gen. James D. Thurman, Ret. Gen. Curtis M. Scaparrotti and Ret. Gen. Vincent K. Brooks.

Thurman, who served as the USFK commander from 2011 to 2013, described the treaty as the "glue" that kept the two countries together and expressed hopes for a reunited Korea.

"The mutual defense treaty between South Korea and the United States has remained the glue that has held the ROK-US Alliance together," Thurman said, referring to South Korea by the acronym of its official name, the Republic of Korea.

"I hope that someday we will see a reunited Korea, and there is no more threatening behavior in the region."



This file photo, taken Sept. 26, 2013, shows then U.S. Forces Korea Commander Gen. James D. Thurman at the Cheong Wa Dae presidential office in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

Scaparrotti, who succeeded Thurman to serve as the USFK chief until 2016, called for "modernizing" the alliance to face current and future challenges.

"As the alliance has strengthened over time, so have our adversaries," he said. "We must be vigilant and scan the horizon for looming threats while simultaneously modernizing and transforming the alliance to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow."

Bell, who led the USFK from 2006 to 2008, said South Korea continues to face threats from its neighbors and called for the allies to "resolutely" commit to their alliance treaty.

"Because of this continuing threat, it is crucial for our now 70-year time-honored and tested alliance to remain the cornerstone of stability on the Korean Peninsula," he said. "We must both continue to resolutely commit to the provisions of this treaty throughout this century and beyond."

South Korea and the United States signed the alliance document three months after the 1950-53 Korean War ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.

