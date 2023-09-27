KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
TaihanElecWire 12,130 UP 20
Kumyang 120,300 UP 1,600
Daesang 18,690 UP 60
SKNetworks 6,100 DN 60
Hyundai M&F INS 32,450 DN 250
ORION Holdings 15,280 UP 100
IS DONGSEO 28,700 DN 400
S-Oil 79,200 UP 1,500
LG Innotek 244,500 UP 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 137,100 DN 700
HMM 16,260 DN 200
HYUNDAI WIA 63,700 UP 1,100
KumhoPetrochem 134,100 UP 3,200
SKC 75,900 UP 800
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,450 DN 10
Mobis 240,500 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 104,600 UP 400
S-1 56,600 DN 600
ZINUS 22,200 DN 250
LS ELECTRIC 93,400 UP 800
KorZinc 506,000 DN 9,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,840 UP 30
Hanchem 167,800 UP 400
HyundaiMipoDock 83,000 UP 400
DAEWOONG PHARM 112,800 UP 10,400
YoulchonChem 27,750 UP 50
LG Energy Solution 476,500 UP 1,000
HtlShilla 84,700 UP 1,400
OCI Holdings 97,500 UP 1,700
Hanmi Science 32,950 UP 1,050
SamsungElecMech 137,400 UP 1,600
Hanssem 56,300 UP 300
F&F 113,000 UP 1,800
HDKSOE 111,000 DN 3,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 29,750 UP 250
MS IND 18,000 0
KCC 246,500 DN 1,000
SKBP 86,200 UP 1,800
AmoreG 30,450 DN 150
HyundaiMtr 191,100 UP 400
