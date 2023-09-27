KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DL 42,500 UP 800
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,080 0
KIA CORP. 81,400 UP 500
SamyangFood 202,000 UP 6,800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 71,400 DN 1,300
CJ CheilJedang 307,000 0
TaekwangInd 570,000 DN 3,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,490 DN 90
KAL 21,750 DN 250
LG Corp. 83,800 DN 1,200
POSCO FUTURE M 359,500 DN 8,500
SK hynix 114,700 DN 300
Youngpoong 514,000 UP 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 36,250 UP 650
CUCKOO HOMESYS 20,800 DN 50
SamsungF&MIns 260,500 DN 6,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 32,650 UP 7,500
Kogas 23,900 0
Hanwha 23,950 UP 50
DB HiTek 48,800 UP 500
CJ 89,800 UP 100
LX INT 28,550 UP 150
Boryung 10,100 UP 80
LOTTE Fine Chem 58,500 UP 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 38,050 0
Shinsegae 190,100 UP 400
Nongshim 473,000 UP 12,500
SGBC 59,100 UP 400
Hyosung 61,900 UP 200
LOTTE 25,450 DN 250
GCH Corp 13,940 DN 10
LotteChilsung 125,300 DN 2,300
COSMOCHEM 38,450 UP 950
POSCO Holdings 535,000 UP 2,000
DB INSURANCE 89,400 DN 1,200
SLCORP 32,600 UP 150
Yuhan 75,800 UP 1,500
SamsungElec 68,400 DN 200
NHIS 10,220 DN 60
LS 101,600 UP 1,600
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
Defense minister nominee calls for scrapping inter-Korean military accord
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
(LEAD) S. Korea stages military parade in downtown Seoul for 1st time in decade
(LEAD) Court rejects arrest warrant for opposition leader Lee over corruption charges
(2nd LD) (Asiad) S. Korean tennis player Kwon Soon-woo embroiled in controversy after 2nd-round upset
(Asiad) S. Korean tennis player Kwon Soon-woo embroiled in controversy after 2nd-round upset
S. Korea shows off 'high-power' missiles for Armed Forces Day ceremony