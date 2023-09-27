DL 42,500 UP 800

HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,080 0

KIA CORP. 81,400 UP 500

SamyangFood 202,000 UP 6,800

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 71,400 DN 1,300

CJ CheilJedang 307,000 0

TaekwangInd 570,000 DN 3,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,490 DN 90

KAL 21,750 DN 250

LG Corp. 83,800 DN 1,200

POSCO FUTURE M 359,500 DN 8,500

SK hynix 114,700 DN 300

Youngpoong 514,000 UP 4,000

HyundaiEng&Const 36,250 UP 650

CUCKOO HOMESYS 20,800 DN 50

SamsungF&MIns 260,500 DN 6,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 32,650 UP 7,500

Kogas 23,900 0

Hanwha 23,950 UP 50

DB HiTek 48,800 UP 500

CJ 89,800 UP 100

LX INT 28,550 UP 150

Boryung 10,100 UP 80

LOTTE Fine Chem 58,500 UP 400

HYUNDAI STEEL 38,050 0

Shinsegae 190,100 UP 400

Nongshim 473,000 UP 12,500

SGBC 59,100 UP 400

Hyosung 61,900 UP 200

LOTTE 25,450 DN 250

GCH Corp 13,940 DN 10

LotteChilsung 125,300 DN 2,300

COSMOCHEM 38,450 UP 950

POSCO Holdings 535,000 UP 2,000

DB INSURANCE 89,400 DN 1,200

SLCORP 32,600 UP 150

Yuhan 75,800 UP 1,500

SamsungElec 68,400 DN 200

NHIS 10,220 DN 60

LS 101,600 UP 1,600

(MORE)