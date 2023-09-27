KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES121 20 0 UP900
GC Corp 108,700 UP 800
GS E&C 14,030 UP 230
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 512,000 DN 10,000
KPIC 136,400 0
GS Retail 23,650 UP 100
Ottogi 365,000 UP 7,000
HITEJINRO 18,890 UP 30
CJ LOGISTICS 80,800 UP 200
DOOSAN 113,300 UP 1,800
DWS 30,000 DN 50
KEPCO 18,020 UP 40
SamsungSecu 36,750 DN 250
KG DONGBU STL 7,900 UP 160
SKTelecom 52,000 UP 500
HyundaiElev 43,800 UP 800
SAMSUNG SDS 135,200 DN 300
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,800 UP 200
KUMHOTIRE 4,605 DN 25
Hanon Systems 9,420 UP 330
SK 146,200 0
ShinpoongPharm 15,400 UP 60
Handsome 18,620 DN 60
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp398 00 UP150
Asiana Airlines 10,220 DN 50
COWAY 41,300 UP 250
LOTTE SHOPPING 71,500 DN 400
IBK 11,210 UP 20
DONGSUH 16,820 DN 40
SamsungEng 30,250 UP 700
SAMSUNG C&T 107,600 DN 200
PanOcean 4,960 UP 145
SAMSUNG CARD 30,450 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 20,050 DN 150
LOTTE WELLFOOD 109,200 DN 2,500
KT 33,150 UP 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18730 UP520
LOTTE TOUR 13,980 DN 50
LG Uplus 10,360 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 70,300 DN 400
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
Defense minister nominee calls for scrapping inter-Korean military accord
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
(LEAD) S. Korea stages military parade in downtown Seoul for 1st time in decade
(LEAD) Court rejects arrest warrant for opposition leader Lee over corruption charges
(2nd LD) (Asiad) S. Korean tennis player Kwon Soon-woo embroiled in controversy after 2nd-round upset
(Asiad) S. Korean tennis player Kwon Soon-woo embroiled in controversy after 2nd-round upset
S. Korea shows off 'high-power' missiles for Armed Forces Day ceremony